Decomposing body of USC student found in residence hall

The decomposing body of a student was found in a USC Health Sciences Campus dorm room Wednesday afternoon, coroner’s officials said.

About 2:20 p.m., a maintenance worker found the man’s body in a single-bed dorm room in Seaver residence hall in the 1900 block of Zonal Avenue, said Ed Winter, spokesman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

It’s unclear when the man died, though officials said it appears he died of natural causes. An autopsy is pending.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison said it is not a criminal matter.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek