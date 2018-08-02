Donation from prominent L.A. politician roils USC, which referred case to federal prosecutors

Flynn had worked closely with the supervisor over her more than two decades leading the school. In 2013, he named her to serve on the county’s blue ribbon commission to improve child protection services. An outgrowth of the commission was a program developed by Flynn and Mark Ridley-Thomas’ office in which the county paid USC’s social work school to provide counseling services to at-risk youth. Since 2016, USC has received more than $1 million through the contract.