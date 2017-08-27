Man sought after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife in front of 12-year-old son in Van Nuys, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife early Sunday in front of their 12-year-old son, authorities said.

About 6:15 a.m., Van Nuys patrol officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at an apartment on the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

There, they found a 31-year-old woman with stab wounds on her upper body. Police recovered the knife used in the attack.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. The boy was not injured and is in protective custody, Eisenman said.

Police believe his father, Aurelio Teran, is driving a gray Ford F-150 truck with the license plate number 8E94842.

Authorities said there’s a sticker on the truck that reads, “Viry’s house cleaning,” in pink lettering next to a phone number. A call to that number was not immediately returned.

Teran is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his back and chest.

Anyone with information about Teran’s whereabouts is asked to call Van Nuys homicide detectives at (818) 374-1999.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek