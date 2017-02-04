Two killed when van plunges off 101 Freeway overpass in Hollywood

A van broke through a barrier near the Barham Boulevard overpass in Hollywood Saturday night and crashed onto the 101 Freeway below, killing two and critically injuring two others, authorities said.

The force of the impact with the barrier launched the van into the air and over the northbound lanes of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The van landed on the center median and then collided with a southbound vehicle.

Two unidentified women in the van — one believed to be about 50 and the other about 60 — were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A third person in the van, a man of about 60, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 48-year-old man in the vehicle struck by the van was also taken to a hospital, where was listed in serious to critical condition.

A third vehicle was damaged, but no one in it was injured.

Officials advised drivers to avoid the area Saturday night. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. and clogged traffic for hours.

