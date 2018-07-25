Los Angeles firefighter dies while off-duty in Ventura County

A Los Angeles firefighter who joined the department just a few months ago has died while off-duty, according to officials.
Peter D. Varnum, 22, was most recently assigned to Fire Station 89 in North Hollywood, the department said in a statement. He died in Ventura County on Tuesday.
“We are grateful to the Ventura County Fire Department for their efforts to assist Firefighter Varnum and we extend our deepest condolences to his family at this time,” the department said in a statement.
Authorities did not release the circumstances of Varnum’s death. A call to the Ventura County medical examiner was not immediately returned.