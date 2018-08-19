Victim of Las Vegas shooting returns home to San Diego

Nearly a year after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, one of the victims has returned home to San Diego after receiving medical treatment on the East Coast, according to a wesbsite set up to assist with her recovery expenses.

Tina Frost was 27 years old when she was shot in her right eye during the Oct. 1 attack that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Frost was among those attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival when a gunman on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel rained more than 1,100 bullets into the crowded open-air venue. After the rampage, the gunman, Stephen Paddock, took his own life.

Frost was carried from the scene by her boyfriend and a second man. She was taken to a hospital in a pickup truck along with other victims, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last year.

An update posted Aug. 6 on a GoFundMe page for Frost states that she and her boyfriend had returned home to San Diego a day earlier. The website was set up by a family friend.

“Tina has a new team of therapists and will start her new routine …,” states the update, attributed to Frost’s mother. She also said Frost faces more surgeries on her eye, “and it will be a long and lengthy process because of the severity of the damage.”

The surgeries, the update stated, will take place in Maryland, where Frost — an accountant — had been receiving continuing treatment.

“Her journey is moving from the east coast to the west coast, but is not over by far,” the GoFundMe site states.

Initially, Frost had been in a coma and on a ventilator at a Las Vegas hospital. About two weeks after the attack, she was moved to her native Maryland to continue her recovery.

Within two weeks of the shooting, the crowd-sourcing account had raised more than $550,000 toward her recovery costs. People still continue to donate, and as of Friday it had raised more than $615,000.

