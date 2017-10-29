A pedestrian dies in a Venice crosswalk, where 'red tape' has delayed safety upgrade

A crosswalk in Venice where a pedestrian died in recent days has long been scheduled for safety improvements, upgrades that officials said have been delayed by “red tape.”

The intersection of Pacific and Sunset avenues — near the heart of Venice Beach’s heavily trafficked boardwalk — is the only designated pedestrian crossing for several blocks. There are bright white lines in the roadway, and a reflective “pedestrian crossing” paddle placed on the sidewalk.

But according to a 2014 Department of Transportation report, those measures were deemed insufficient.

“Due to a speed limit of 30 miles per hour, traffic volumes on Pacific Avenue of almost 23,000 vehicles per day, and at least four lanes to cross without a median, a marked crosswalk alone at this uncontrolled intersection no longer provides the desired level of safety,” the report said.

The department recommended installing Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons — LED lights on either side of the road that warn drivers someone is crossing.

Damon Eric Shear, 40, was crossing Pacific Avenue within the designated area Wednesday morning when a car hit him.

“He was perfectly fine where he was,” LAPD Sgt. Dennis Diviak said. “This driver should have yielded.”

According to officials, one car stopped to let Shear cross. The driver who hit him was coming up from behind and decided to pass. The driver was not arrested, but could be charged pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Residents say the accident could have been avoided.

“My heart is … broken,” said Aaron Davis, who has lived in an apartment at the corner of Pacific and Sunset since 2005. “I sent an email to [Councilman Mike] Bonin’s office, telling them they should be ashamed of themselves.”

In 2015, Davis launched a change.org petition to have the city add a traffic signal at the intersection. A study found that the crossing did not justify a signal, but engineers again recommended that rapid flash beacons be added.

That same year, a city traffic engineer responded to an email from Venice couple Justine Larsen and Alexander Poe inquiring about the beacon installation. He told them that the beacons had been approved through a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant and could be expected to be installed in 2016 or early 2017, according to a copy of the email obtained by The Times.

“We are fortunate that this project was accepted … otherwise it would have been years before it could have been implemented,” Mohammad H. Blorfroshan wrote.

After Shear was killed, Bonin’s office said that funding for the beacons had been tied up in a larger federal grant with time-consuming requirements.

“The red tape involved with federal and state grants is one of the many reasons Councilmember Bonin has fought so aggressively to fully fund the Los Angeles ‘Vision Zero’ program — which seeks to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries due to traffic collisions by providing local, easily accessible funds,” the office said in a statement.

The councilman would like the flexibility to pay for safety upgrades like this one with city money up front if it’s covered by federal dollars on the back end, said Bonin’s spokesman, David Graham-Caso.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said of Shear’s death: “This was a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to the victim and his family.

“LADOT received a grant to fund [beacon installation] at this and many other locations throughout the city,” the statement said. “We are reviewing the requirements and schedule for that grant with a goal of getting it installed as quickly as possible.”

CAPTION President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. CAPTION President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. CAPTION MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred announces Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel will be suspended for the first five games of the 2018 season for his actions in Game 3 of the World Series. MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred announces Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel will be suspended for the first five games of the 2018 season for his actions in Game 3 of the World Series. CAPTION Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.