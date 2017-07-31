Man arrested in fatal stabbing of business owner in Victorville indoor swap meet

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of robbing and stabbing a 62-year-old woman to death inside her men’s clothing store at an indoor swap meet in Victorville, authorities said.

The fatal stabbing was reported just after 5:40 p.m. at the Victorville Galleria, an indoor swap meet and shopping center in the 14000 block of Palmdale Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said Tom Raymond, a 29-year-old Norwalk resident, walked in to Chong Suk Hong’s store, Xtreme Menswear, and robbed her.

During the robbery, deputies said, Raymond assaulted and stabbed Hong.

Security workers detained Raymond as he tried to leave the swap meet, authorities said.

“There is no evidence Raymond knew Hong or had ever visited her business in the past,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they found Hong suffering from “violent injuries,” deputies said. The Victorville resident was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Raymond was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and booked into the High Desert Detention Center, authorities said.

