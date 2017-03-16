Slain woman was beaten unconscious, then run over with her own car, officials say

An on-again, off-again relationship between a man and woman came to a brutal end in Victorville on Wednesday night when the man beat the woman unconscious in a public park, got into her car and then ran her over, killing her, sheriff’s deputies say.

The violence erupted at the southwest corner of Hook Park, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies said.

Walter Maravilla, 25, a transient, went to the park with the victim about 8:30 p.m. and for reasons yet to be determined, attacked her, deputies said.

“Maravilla began assaulting her until she appeared to be unconscious. He then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove over her body,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Park visitors who witnessed the beating called 911. Responding deputies were able to arrest Maravilla, but the woman was already dead.

Maravilla was arrested on suspicion of murder. He and the victim, who was from Victorville, were in an inconsistent relationship, officials said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.