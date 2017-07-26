Irate commuters in Playa del Rey are getting their traffic lanes back. Now about that street parking...

Los Angeles transportation officials will restore traffic lanes along Vista Del Mar after angry commuters, frustrated by bumper-to-bumper traffic and soaring drive times, petitioned and threatened to sue.

The city will remove street parking to add an additional lane in each direction along the popular coastline route through Playa del Rey that drivers often use to bypass the 405 Freeway. Officials expect work to restore the lanes to begin in three weeks.

“I said that I was listening, and that I would eagerly embrace an alternative solution that met the requirements of improving safety and maintaining coastal access,” City Councilman Mike Bonin said in a statement. Bonin’s district includes Playa del Rey.

Last month, officials eliminated 9.4 miles of traffic lanes and added 4.3 miles of bike lanes in an effort to reduce collisions after residents complained that commuters speeding through the neighborhood put pedestrians and children at risk.

But the changes snarled traffic along the road — which carries more than 24,000 vehicles a day — leaving commuters frustrated.

Critics launched an online petition calling on Bonin to reverse the “one-lane madness,” as well as a fundraising campaign for a formal appeal to the City Council.

Bonin credited Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn for directing the county to make free or affordable parking available at the existing county beach parking lot. That way, the city could scrap street parking to make room for another lane.

“If you are one of the many people who were inconvenienced, who were late to work, or who missed a bedtime story with your toddler, I am truly sorry,” Bonin said. “We are working to make this right.”

Bonin also plans to launch the Playa del Rey Road Safety Task Force, which include neighbors, business people and safe streets advocates, to evaluate all of the road safety projects in the area.

“These projects have been very controversial and divisive for the community, with strong opinions on both sides,” Bonin said. “With the task force, I am confident we will be able to bring all perspectives to the table for a civil conversation and sober analysis, and determine the best path forward.”

Times staff writer Laura J. Nelson contributed to this report.

