3 California volcanoes are at the top of federal volcano threat list

About a century ago, Lassen Peak underwent years of volcanic activity. In one of the most significant events about 103 years ago, Lassen Peak created a gigantic mushroom cloud that reached an altitude of 30,000 feet. It could be seen as far away as Eureka and Sacramento and sent volcanic ash up to 280 miles away, reaching Elko, Nev. It was the first volcanic eruption in the contiguous 48 states since the founding of the United States, and the last until Mt. St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980.