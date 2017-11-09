Gunfire prompts evacuation of Vons supermarket in Cheviot Hills

An eruption of gunfire near a Vons supermarket in Cheviot Hills prompted the store’s evacuation Wednesday evening, police said.
A man on a bicycle opened fire on another person around 6 p.m. near a Vons store in the 9800 block of National Boulevard, near Manning Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Irma Mota.
No one was injured, but one of the men ran into the store, prompting the evacuation, said Mota, an LAPD spokeswoman. It initially was unclear which man ran inside, but police determined the gunman’s intended target had fled into the supermarket while the shooter ran away on foot, she said.
A lengthy search for both men came up empty, said Mota, who did not offer a motive in the attack.
