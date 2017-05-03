Here are the weapons seized in the raid of a high-ranking police officer's home

It took two trucks to haul a cache of weapons away from the Sierra Madre home of Lt. Vasken Gourdikian’s during a federal raid in February.

Now a federal registry of potential forfeited assets released Sunday provides the details of what was seized.

Gourdikian most recently served as the Pasadena Police Department’s spokesman and an adjutant to Chief Phillip L. Sanchez. He has been on leave, according to city spokesman William Boyer.

Pasadena city officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives search was unrelated to Gourdikian’s work with the department.

ATF officials have confirmed an ongoing federal investigation into an unnamed office but declined to say more.

The federal search warrant for Gourdikian’s home remains under seal.

The registry lists 62 items. The most valuable weapon seized was a Wilson Combat CQB Pistol with an estimated value of $3,800.

Here’s the list:

Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950

Wilson Combat CQB Pistol valued at $3,800

Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P227 Pistol valued at $700

Glock Inc. 42 Pistol valued at $700

Colt Commander Pistol valued at $849

Springfield Armory Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950

Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield Pistol valued at $350

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P226 Pistol valued at $979

Glock GMBH 27GEN4 Pistol valued at $539

Glock GMBH 22 Pistol valued at $339

Smith & Wesson Airweight Revolver valued at $311

Glock GMBH 41GEN4 Pistol valued at $500

Critical Capabilities NC 9 Receiver/Frame valued at $150

Wilson Combat Unknown Receiver/Frame valued at $299

Colt Commander Pistol valued at $849

Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL EMP Pistol valued at $1,000

Spike's Tactical LLC ST15 Rifle valued at $100

HS Products (IM Metal) XD45 Pistol valued at $550

Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Professional Pistol valued at $2,000

Glock GMBH 19 Pistol valued at $519

Critical Capabilities NC 9 Receiver/Frame valued at $150

Colt Delta Elite Pistol valued at $990

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) 1911 Pistol valued at $895

Smith & Wesson 12 Revolver valued at $479

Nighthawk Custom GRP Pistol valued at $700

Glock Inc. 23 Pistol valued at $549

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P229 Pistol valued at $989

Glock GMBH 19 Pistol valued at $519

Glock GMBH 17 Pistol valued at $508

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P226 Pistol valued at $979

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) 1911 Pistol valued at $895

Colt Government Pistol valued at $700

Spike's Tactical LLC Unknown Receiver/Frame valued at $100

Noveske Rifleworks LLC N4 Receiver/Frame valued at $300

Ruger 10/22 Rifle valued at $700

Unknown Manufacturer Unknown Receiver/Frame valued at $100

Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950

Colt M45A1 CQBP Pistol valued at $1,200

Glock GMBH 40 Pistol valued at $400

Glock GMBH 21 Pistol valued at $500

Glock GMBH 35 Pistol valued at $500

U.S. Autoweapons, LLC USM4 Rifle valued at $300

Addax Tactical Incorporated Addax-ZK Rifle valued at $600

Daniel Defense Inc. DD5 V1 Rifle valued at $2,000

POF USA (Patriot Ordnance Factory) P-308 Rifle valued at $1,500

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) Sig 516 Rifle valued at $1,000

PTR Industries Inc. (PTR-91 Inc.) valued at $1,000

Remington Arms Company 870 Shotgun valued at $1,000

F.N. (FN Herstal) Scar 16S Rifle valued at $1,200

Colt Unknown Rifle valued at $1,000

Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) Sig 716 Rifle valued at $1,500

Daniel Defense Inc. M4 Carbine Rifle valued at $1,500

LWRC (Leitner Wise Rifle Co. Inc.) REPR Rifle valued at $3,000

Mossberg 930 Shotgun valued at $395

LWRC (Leitner Wise Rifle Co. Inc.) M6IC-SPR Rifle valued at $1,950

POF USA (Patriot Ordnance Factory) P-415 Rifle valued at $1,500

Benelli, S. PA. M4 Shotgun valued at $1,600

Bushmaster Firearms BACR Rifle valued at $1,700

Henry Repeating Rifle Company H004ES Rifle valued at $700

POF USA (Patriot Ordnance Factory) P-415 Rifle valued at $1,500

F.N. (FN Herstal) Scar Rifle valued at $1,200

