Here are the weapons seized in the raid of a high-ranking police officer's home

It took two trucks to haul a cache of weapons away from the Sierra Madre home of Lt. Vasken Gourdikian’s during a federal raid in February.
Now a federal registry of potential forfeited assets released Sunday provides the details of what was seized.
Gourdikian most recently served as the Pasadena Police Department’s spokesman and an adjutant to Chief Phillip L. Sanchez. He has been on leave, according to city spokesman William Boyer.
Pasadena city officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives search was unrelated to Gourdikian’s work with the department.
ATF officials have confirmed an ongoing federal investigation into an unnamed office but declined to say more.
The federal search warrant for Gourdikian’s home remains under seal.
The registry lists 62 items. The most valuable weapon seized was a Wilson Combat CQB Pistol with an estimated value of $3,800.
Here’s the list:
- Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950
- Wilson Combat CQB Pistol valued at $3,800
- Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P227 Pistol valued at $700
- Glock Inc. 42 Pistol valued at $700
- Colt Commander Pistol valued at $849
- Springfield Armory Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950
- Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield Pistol valued at $350
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P226 Pistol valued at $979
- Glock GMBH 27GEN4 Pistol valued at $539
- Glock GMBH 22 Pistol valued at $339
- Smith & Wesson Airweight Revolver valued at $311
- Glock GMBH 41GEN4 Pistol valued at $500
- Critical Capabilities NC 9 Receiver/Frame valued at $150
- Wilson Combat Unknown Receiver/Frame valued at $299
- Colt Commander Pistol valued at $849
- Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL EMP Pistol valued at $1,000
- Spike's Tactical LLC ST15 Rifle valued at $100
- HS Products (IM Metal) XD45 Pistol valued at $550
- Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Professional Pistol valued at $2,000
- Glock GMBH 19 Pistol valued at $519
- Critical Capabilities NC 9 Receiver/Frame valued at $150
- Colt Delta Elite Pistol valued at $990
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) 1911 Pistol valued at $895
- Smith & Wesson 12 Revolver valued at $479
- Nighthawk Custom GRP Pistol valued at $700
- Glock Inc. 23 Pistol valued at $549
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P229 Pistol valued at $989
- Glock GMBH 19 Pistol valued at $519
- Glock GMBH 17 Pistol valued at $508
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) P226 Pistol valued at $979
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) 1911 Pistol valued at $895
- Colt Government Pistol valued at $700
- Spike's Tactical LLC Unknown Receiver/Frame valued at $100
- Noveske Rifleworks LLC N4 Receiver/Frame valued at $300
- Ruger 10/22 Rifle valued at $700
- Unknown Manufacturer Unknown Receiver/Frame valued at $100
- Springfield Armory, Geneseo, IL Operator Pistol valued at $950
- Colt M45A1 CQBP Pistol valued at $1,200
- Glock GMBH 40 Pistol valued at $400
- Glock GMBH 21 Pistol valued at $500
- Glock GMBH 35 Pistol valued at $500
- U.S. Autoweapons, LLC USM4 Rifle valued at $300
- Addax Tactical Incorporated Addax-ZK Rifle valued at $600
- Daniel Defense Inc. DD5 V1 Rifle valued at $2,000
- POF USA (Patriot Ordnance Factory) P-308 Rifle valued at $1,500
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) Sig 516 Rifle valued at $1,000
- PTR Industries Inc. (PTR-91 Inc.) valued at $1,000
- Remington Arms Company 870 Shotgun valued at $1,000
- F.N. (FN Herstal) Scar 16S Rifle valued at $1,200
- Colt Unknown Rifle valued at $1,000
- Sig Sauer (Sig-Arms) Sig 716 Rifle valued at $1,500
- Daniel Defense Inc. M4 Carbine Rifle valued at $1,500
- LWRC (Leitner Wise Rifle Co. Inc.) REPR Rifle valued at $3,000
- Mossberg 930 Shotgun valued at $395
- LWRC (Leitner Wise Rifle Co. Inc.) M6IC-SPR Rifle valued at $1,950
- POF USA (Patriot Ordnance Factory) P-415 Rifle valued at $1,500
- Benelli, S. PA. M4 Shotgun valued at $1,600
- Bushmaster Firearms BACR Rifle valued at $1,700
- Henry Repeating Rifle Company H004ES Rifle valued at $700
- POF USA (Patriot Ordnance Factory) P-415 Rifle valued at $1,500
- F.N. (FN Herstal) Scar Rifle valued at $1,200
