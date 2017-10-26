Severe fire weather loosens grip on Southern California

For the first time this week, no wildfire warnings, wind advisories or high heat warnings were in force anywhere in Southern California on Thursday as a slow cooling trend got underway, but temperatures remained more than 10 degrees above normal in several locations.

All the special weather advisories that the National Weather Service had issued for the region were allowed to expire Wednesday. The last one was an excessive heat warning that expired at 8 p.m. Wednesday. However, even though no heat warning is in effect, a ridge of high pressure aloft is keeping temperatures well above normal, forecasters said.

The weather service forecast sunny skies Thursday with highs mostly in the 80s and up into the 90s inland. Normal high temperatures for the date are in the 70s for the region, the weather service said.

Los Angeles County temperatures will be slightly lower Friday, rise slightly Saturday, then resume slowly falling on Sunday. By Wednesday, highs should be 15 to 20 degrees lower than Thursday.

Sunny skies were also forecast in Orange County on Thursday, with highs from the mid-70s to the low 90s.

By Monday, the region's heat wave will be over, forecasters said.

Several heat records for the date were set in L.A. County on Wednesday, according to the NWS, including 100 in downtown L.A. (the previous record of 96 was set in 1983), 100 at L.A.International Airport (92 in 1983), 100 in Long Beach (95 in 1966), 100 in Burbank (97 in 1965), 100 at UCLA (91 in 1983) and 102 in Woodland Hills (99 in 1990).