Weinstein cites 'casting couch' defense as he faces rape charges in New York

Lucia Evans told the New Yorker magazine last year that Weinstein said during a meeting in one of his offices that she'd "be great in 'Project Runway' " — which Weinstein helped produce and which premiered later in 2004 — but that she needed to lose weight. She said he then told her about two scripts, a horror movie and a teen love story, then forced her to perform oral sex. She said she objected but that Weinstein exposed his penis and pulled her head down toward it.