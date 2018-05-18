West Covina's mayor resigns ceremonial post in wake of police investigation into possible drug use

West Covina's mayor has resigned his position following allegations of drug use.
In a surprise announcement Thursday evening, Mike Spence told city leaders that he would step down from the largely ceremonial role on June 1. Members of the City Council later voted to make his resignation effective immediately..
On May 4, Spence was found in a Costa Mesa hotel room surrounded by drugs and paraphernalia, authorities said. He was not arrested at the time and no charges have been filed against him.
Costa Mesa police will turn their findings over to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
On Thursday, Costa Mesa police released the 911 call that was made the night of May 4 in which the caller is heard telling the operator, "He may have overdosed. I would say heroin.''
At Thursday's meeting, Spence apologized for ''… the distraction that my personal feelings have had on the city.''
He also criticized the people he said ''are mean and bigoted towards people that have addiction.''
Spence will remain a member of the City Council. His term is up in November.
City leaders will vote to elect a new mayor June 5.