West Covina police shoot and wound unarmed man at strip mall; officer hit by friendly fire

Police in West Covina shot and wounded an unarmed man during a confrontation at a strip mall on Tuesday morning.

The gunfire from police also struck an officer at the scene, but the officer’s bulletproof vest limited his injuries, authorities said.

Officers received a call about 9:45 a.m. of a man who was on probation and possibly drunk or under the influence of drugs at a strip mall, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department.

Police approached the man, who had cut off his ankle monitor, but as officers stepped forward, he grabbed his waistband.

“I’m not going back,” he told police. Sheriff’s officials said the officers fired their weapons because they thought he had a handgun.

The man collapsed at the scene at Amar Road and Azusa Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition. His identity was not released.

The West Covina police officer was also taken to the hospital and released after treatment for bruising and chest injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the West Covina police department.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno