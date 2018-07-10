Man arrested on suspicion of killing his father and wounding mother, sister in West Hollywood knife attack

Detectives arrested a 34-year-old man Monday on suspicion of killing his father and attacking his mother and sister with a knife in West Hollywood, authorities said.
Jose Emanuel Raselbach is being held in lieu of $2 million bail after allegedly stabbing the three relatives about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
West Hollywood deputies responded to a call Sunday evening about a man with a knife and found the three victims with stab wounds. A Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said she did not have information about who made the call. A knife was found at the scene.
The women were transported to a local hospital. Raselbach’s mother was treated for superficial wounds and released. His sister remains hospitalized in serious condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Raselbach is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Department gave no further information but asked anyone with information to call the agency’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.