One injured, one dead after Westminster Halloween party shooting

One man is dead and another injured after being shot during a Halloween party in Westminster in the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at a club at 14160 Beach Blvd. shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Westminster Police Department. Two men were found lying near the entrance of the club with gunshot wounds and taken to a trauma center by the Orange County Fire Authority.

One victim was sent to surgery and is expected to survive; the other was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, authorities said.

Witnesses said they saw the shooter flee on foot through the parking lot. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, Westminster Police Cmdr. Cameron Knauerhaze said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 714-898-3315. Anonymous tips can be sent to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or Crimestoppers.org.