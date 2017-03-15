Man and woman in their 80s are found dead in Westwood in a suspected murder-suicide

A man and woman in their 80s were found dead Wednesday in Westwood, and authorities believe they died in a murder-suicide.

Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said officers were called to the 500 block of Veteran Avenue about 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check.

At the residence, police found a man and woman each with fatal gunshot wounds, Im said.

No foul play is suspected. Police did not say whether a gun was recovered at the scene.

Their identities were not released pending notification of family members.

