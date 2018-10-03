Advertisement

Driver who crashed into Whisky a Go Go crowd arrested on suspicion of DUI

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Oct 03, 2018 | 12:20 PM
A man who crashed into a crowd of people at the popular Whiskey a Go Go club on Sunset Boulevard was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sunset Boulevard and Clark Street. Four pedestrians were hit and suffered minor injuries, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said.

At least one person was taken to a hospital, but was released by Wednesday morning, she said.

Video of the crash showed a black car with a shattered windshield on the sidewalk by the nightclub. A Lyft sticker can be seen through the cracks, although sheriff’s officials could not confirm whether the man worked for the ride-hailing company.
