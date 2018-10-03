Driver who crashed into Whisky a Go Go crowd arrested on suspicion of DUI

A man who crashed into a crowd of people at the popular Whisky a Go Go club on Sunset Boulevard was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Wednesday.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sunset Boulevard and Clark Street. Four pedestrians were hit and suffered minor injuries, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said.
At least one person was taken to a hospital, but was released by Wednesday morning, she said.
Video of the crash showed a black car with a shattered windshield on the sidewalk by the nightclub. A Lyft sticker can be seen through the cracks, although sheriff’s officials could not confirm whether the man worked for the ride-hailing company.