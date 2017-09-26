Fiery crash kills three, shuts down southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier

Three people were killed late Tuesday in a multi-car crash that shut down all lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier, officials said.

One of at least three cars involved in the collision caught fire, said Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 10:20 p.m. on the freeway near Washington Boulevard.

A SigAlert was issued, though it was unclear how long the lanes would be closed. Drivers were being diverted off the freeway at Whittier Boulevard.

Brandt did not immediately know how the victims died or whether they were all in the same car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek