Dry Santa Ana winds bring red flag warning, clearing creepy fog and creating a chilly Halloween night

Blustery Santa Ana winds that are expected to blow through the region Wednesday will dry out the area and clear the eerie morning fog that settled over parts of coastal Los Angeles, making way for a chilly Halloween night.
Forecasters predict the winds will die down by late afternoon — just in time for trick-or-treaters to swarm neighborhoods. As darkness falls, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-50s and low 60s, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“As the sun goes down, with the dry conditions we have, the temperatures will drop rather quickly,” he said. “Halloween night will be really scary for trick-or-treaters if they’re not wearing a coat.”
Winds were already picking up in the Angeles National Forest and the Valley before sunrise Wednesday, with gusts up to 50 mph in some areas. Creepy fog caused by a shallow marine layer lingering over coastal regions will eventually be blown away, Sweet said.
“The winds haven’t quite made it out to the coast — at least not enough to dislodge that patch of dense fog,” he said.
Coastal Los Angeles is expected to get its share of breezy weather by about 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning of northeast winds blowing between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour from Ventura County to Orange County. The strongest winds will blow through Ventura, Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The advisory is expected to be in place until 3 p.m.
Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to hover in the low 80s throughout the day before dipping in the evening. San Diego and Ventura counties can expect slightly cooler temperatures in the mid- to high 70s, forecasters predict.
The weather service also issued a red flag warning through Wednesday, warning that gusty winds, low relative humidity and warm daytime temperatures over the mountains and valleys in Los Angeles and Ventura counties could create conditions favorable for wildfires.
This means if a spark ignites, high winds could allow fires to spread quickly over dry areas, according to the agency.