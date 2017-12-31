Police shooting leaves one person dead in Winnetka

A police shooting left one person dead Saturday night in a residential neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Oakdale Avenue in the Winnetka neighborhood, police said.

According to an LAPD statement, Topanga Division officers responding to a family violence radio call spotted the suspect with a gun, and a police shooting occurred. The person, a male, died at the scene.

A gun was recovered at the scene, the statement added. One officer who injured his shoulder in a fall was was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, police said.

UPDATES:

12:10 a.m.: Updated with the suspect’s death.

This article was first published at 10;45 p.m.