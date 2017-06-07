Woman arrested after feeding toddler meth in Berkeley park, police say

A woman was arrested this week on suspicion of placing methamphetamine in a 2-year-old boy’s mouth as he played in a Berkeley park, police said.

Sayyadina Thomas, 36, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the UC Berkeley Police Department.

Thomas approached the child as he frolicked in a play structure at People’s Park on Haste Street with his nanny, police said. She then placed something in his mouth, authorities said.

The nanny immediately checked the child’s mouth but found nothing. She called police, who took Thomas into custody for psychiatric evaluation.

During the car ride to a holding facility, police said, Thomas told officers she fed the toddler methamphetamines.

The child was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had been given the powerful drug. Police said the boy is recovering.

