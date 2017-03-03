California woman accused of having sex with 3 high school football players

A Northern California woman has been accused of having sex with three Mount Shasta High School football players, authorities said.

Mary Frances Fletcher, 42, was charged Thursday with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of dissuading a witness or victim of a crime, according to Siskiyou County Superior Court records.

She was arrested Tuesday following a criminal investigation that began last year.

In September 2016, the Mount Shasta Police Department received a complaint that Fletcher had sexual contact with three high school students, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

KOBI-TV Channel 5 in Medford, Ore., reported that Fletcher met the teenage boys while working with the football team’s photographer. Dist. Atty. Kirk Andrus told the television news station that the victims were “not prepared for this kind of interaction with an adult.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the sexual conduct occurred several weeks before it was reported to police.

“No school employees were involved in the alleged misconduct and school officials, when they became aware there could be inappropriate misconduct associated with the interactions between the suspect and students, promptly notified law enforcement investigators,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Fletcher was not employed by the Siskiyou Union High School District, said the district’s Supt. Mike Matheson.

In a statement issued Thursday, Matheson said the school district is working closely with the sheriff’s office.

“We take allegations of misconduct against our students and the youth of our communities seriously and remain committed to ensuring that every student in our district is able to learn and thrive in a healthy, safe environment supported by the community,” he said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA