Burglars hit Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home, make off with $170,000 in stolen goods

At least $170,000 worth of jewelry and other items were swiped from the Sherman Oaks home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig last week, police officials said Tuesday.

The LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division is investigating the break-in, which happened the week of Feb. 27, according to Officer Lillian Preciado, a department spokeswoman.

No one was home at the time, and Preciado said it was not clear if the burglars specifically targeted Puig’s home.

Puig, who purchased the $1.8-million home in 2015, has been in Phoenix with the team for spring training.

Investigators estimated that $170,000 in jewelry and “other items” were taken from Puig’s residence, though that figure could grow, according to Preciado.

The break-in was the latest in a string of thefts from celebrity homes across the city. Last month, burglars ripped a safe containing $2 million in jewelry from the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette, police said.

Heists at the Westside home of hip-hop star Nicki Minaj and the Tarzana residence of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher also resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry in recent months, police have said.

Investigators have not said if the crimes are connected.

