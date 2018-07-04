Wildfire in Yolo County grows to 82,700 acres with containment at 25%

A wildfire burning through Yolo County grew even larger as high temperatures and breezy conditions continued to stoke the blaze.
The County fire spread to 82,700 acres and was 25% contained Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. More than 2,800 fire personnel are on hand to fight the blaze, which has moved into Napa County as well.
Crews worked aggressively through Tuesday night to build containment lines around the fire, though steep and inaccessible terrain made it difficult for firefighters on the northern end of the flames to make progress.
Forecasters say record-breaking heat and gusty winds expected by the weekend will prime California’s brush-covered hills and valleys for fast-moving wildfires, but fire officials said Wednesday’s cooler weather could help firefighters get a handle on the fire before temperatures warm up over the weekend.
“It’s a Catch-22. We have cooler weather, but also shifting winds. It’s breezy today,” said Lynne Tolmachoff, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire. “So that’s a little bit of a problem for us. … If the firefighters can’t get more containment in, there is a possibility of more significant growth over the weekend.”
The fire began Saturday afternoon, and by dusk, it had spread to a few thousand acres in and around Guinda, a rural community about 45 miles northwest of Sacramento.
Authorities lifted some mandatory evacuation orders in Yolo County late Tuesday, including west of Highway 16 between County Road 76 and County Road 81, and west of County Road 89 to the burn area from County Road 23 down to Highway 128.
Residents in those areas were advised to be prepared to evacuate again in case conditions worsen.
Around the same time, mandatory evacuation orders were expanded to include the area west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road from Old County Road 40 down to County Road 53 in Yolo and Napa counties.
No structures or homes have been destroyed.