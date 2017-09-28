Man held in Young Dolph shooting released without charges as prosecutors ask for further investigation

A Tennessee man arrested in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph was released Thursday afternoon without charges, officials said.
Prosecutors have asked police to further investigate the man’s role in Tuesday’s attack in the heart of Hollywood’s tourist district, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Corey McClendon, 43, of Memphis, Tenn., had been booked on suspicion of attempted murder early Wednesday, according to Det. Meghan Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
McClendon has close ties to Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who has been involved in a bitter feud with Young Dolph for the last year, according to Capt. Chris Harris of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Memphis, Tenn. The rivalry, which exploded in recent months, may have played a role in several recent drive-by shootings in Memphis, Harris said.
Young Dolph, a 32-year-old Memphis-area rapper whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot after he got into an argument with three men outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel.
The rapper fell to the ground during the fight, and one of the men shot him several times, police said. Young Dolph managed to stand up and run into Shoe Palace, near the famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
Two of the men ran off, while the third jumped into a gold Cadillac Escalade and drove to a gas station next door. He then hopped out and ran, leaving the SUV behind.
It was not clear whether police believe McClendon fired the gun or was simply involved in the brawl.
Young Dolph was scheduled to perform at the Marke nightclub in South Los Angeles on Thursday before traveling to Georgia to open for hip-hop star 2 Chainz next week.
Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek