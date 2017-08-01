Two Yuba County deputies shot while investigating 'agitated and possibly armed subject'

Two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday morning while responding to call of “an agitated and possibly armed subject,” authorities said.

The deputies, whose identities have not been released, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Facebook. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities said the suspect had “not been secured,” and asked residents to stay away from the area.

“It is currently an active critical incident,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House, a community northeast of Marysville.

The shooting comes a day after two police officers were struck by gunfire during a struggle with a suspect in Los Banos, Calif.

The suspect was also shot and died at a hospital. The Los Banos officers suffered severe injuries, but were expected to survive, police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said Tuesday.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

