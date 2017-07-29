Rap group Zion I robbed of $90,000 camera during Oakland shoot

A Bay Area rap group and its film crew were recently robbed at gunpoint while filming a video — with thieves making off with $90,000 worth of equipment.
Zion I, its crew and extras were filming Juy 10 in the Prescott neighborhood of West Oakland at the time of the robbery, the East Bay Express reported.
The video was about the lack of opportunity for people in the community, Baba Zumbi, of Zion I, said in a video posted to Facebook.
Around noon, Zumbi said, some men got out of a car, put a gun to the cameraman’s head and took his camera.
“It just sucks,” Zumbi said in the video. “God bless nobody was hurt.”
Zumbi started a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay the deductible for the camera and finance the shoot once more.
“As an independent artist, I am funding this alone,” Zumbi said in a statement on the page. “There is no record label financing this. This is why I am reaching out to you.”
As of Saturday afternoon, $6,133 of the $7,500 goal had been raised.
The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In July, a crew filming a television reality shown in downtown Oakland was robbed at gunpoint of $50,000 worth of equipment and personal items, The Mercury News reported.
Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia
