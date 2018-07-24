Paramedics treat Demi Lovato for drug overdose, sources say

Performer Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after Los Angeles firefighters treated her with Narcan when they found her suffering from an overdose inside her Hollywood Hills home, according to law enforcement sources.
Lovato, according to sources, had taken an unspecified drug. Firefighters used Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose. The sources said the drug works to restore normal breathing.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said paramedics went to Lovato’s home before noon for a medical emergency, and transported a 25-year-old woman to a hospital.
Jeff Lee, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said officers responded to an emergency in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Laurel Canyon area.
Lovato’s aunt on Tuesday afternoon posted on social media that the singer and actress was awake and responsive.
Lovato has long battled addiction and is public advocate on mental health issues. She recently released a track dubbed “Sober” detailing her personal struggles.