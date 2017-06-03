Pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters expected to converge Saturday in Orange County

Southern California supporters of President Trump are planning another Make America Great Again march Saturday morning, this time in Fountain Valley.

The last march, two months ago in Huntington Beach, was interrupted by a violent brawl during which one of the organizers was doused with pepper spray.

In particular, the march will oppose California Senate Bill 54, which would restrain state and local law enforcement agencies from using resources to investigate, detain, report or arrest people for purposes of immigration enforcement. It has been dubbed the “sanctuary state” bill.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mile Square Regional Park.

On March 25 in Huntington Beach, about 2,000 people waving American flags, wearing red hats and shirts and carrying pro-Trump signs held a rally on the beach while a few dozen protesters looked on. The event was one of several held nationwide to support first-responders, military veterans, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

When the marchers and counter-demonstrators eventually came face to face, the most extreme on both sides screamed and taunted one another until the exchanges became physical and several fights broke out. At least four people were arrested.

