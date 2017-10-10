Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes near Salton Sea

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon one mile from Brawley, Calif., south of the Salton Sea in Imperial County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:28 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Imperial, 11 miles from El Centro and 19 miles from Calexico, Calif., and 22 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.