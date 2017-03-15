Ex-USC and Raiders QB Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to public nudity, other charges

Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger's home naked.

The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

The Orange County Register reports that the sentence could be stayed pending completion of six months in an outpatient rehab facility.

Authorities said a naked Marinovich tried to open the sliding glass door of an Irvine home in August after allegedly leaving a bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana, drug gear, his wallet and driver's license on a nearby hiking trail.

Marinovich has struggled with drug problems that drove him from the NFL and resulted in several arrests.