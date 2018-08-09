They are fighting California's biggest fire — in steep forest terrain with rattlesnakes, scorpions and poisonous plants

Flames were threatening lakeside communities while also burning rapidly into forestland to the north and west. The fires were among many burning across California, so resources were tight. Crews focused on protecting communities, using bulldozers to cut fire lines above homes in a mission that was largely successful. As of Wednesday night, 119 homes had been lost and no one was killed, a sharp contrast from the destructive Carr fire to the north that consumed more than 1,000 homes and killed seven people.