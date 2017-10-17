Firefighters battle blaze near Mt. Wilson Observatory

Firefighters were battling a four-acre brush fire early Tuesday around Mt. Wilson in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The fire broke out around 3:54 a.m. near the Mt. Wilson Observatory, but no structures are threatened or damaged, said L.A. County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson.

About 60 firefighters are on the scene and helicopters are making water drops, Haralson said. Officials do not yet know the cause of the fire.

The fire is burning brush in the forest along the hillside, so it’s being driven by terrain and not wind, Haralson said.

Temperatures were expected to reach the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

