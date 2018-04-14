2 killed, at least 3 hurt in music studio blaze near Universal City

The Los Angeles Fire Department says two people were killed and at least three others were hurt when flames ripped through a music recording studio.
Fire spokeswoman Amy Bastman says crews found heavy smoke when they responded shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the Universal City area north of downtown.
Bastman says two people were dead on arrival at a hospital, and two others are in grave condition. She says one other person is in fair condition.
Firefighters had the flames knocked down in less than half an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This article will be updated.