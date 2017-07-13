Firefighters battle 20-acre brush fire in Newhall that destroyed outbuilding

Firefighters were battling a 20-acre brush fire Thursday afternoon near the 5 Freeway in Newhall that destroyed an abandoned shed, officials said.

Around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the 23000 block of The Old Road, where flames were running uphill through medium to thick brush, said Inspector Joey Marron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By 4 p.m., the blaze had grown to 20 acres and was 10% contained.

Roughly 230 air and ground crew members responded to the three-alarm blaze, with aircraft dropping water and flame retardant to stop its progress.

“We do have dozer lines already cut in that area because of previous fires,” Marron said. “Knowing what we have out there, I don’t see it going too much further.”

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @AleneTchek

ALSO

Earthquake fault maps for Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and other Westside areas could bring development restrictions

Five injured when teenage DUI suspect hits pedestrians, crashes car in Santa Ana, police say

Police pursuit on the beach: Beachgoers run for safety as parolee leads authorities on car chase through the sand