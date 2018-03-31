Advertisement

Oakland fire marshal criticized over deadly Ghost Ship blaze resigns

By Associated Press
Mar 30, 2018 | 6:15 PM
| Oakland
An aerial view of the Ghost Ship warehouse that burned and killed 36 people in the Oakland in December 2016. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Oakland's fire marshal has resigned after being harshly criticized following the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Miguel Trujillo's resignation was announced Friday by Fire Chief Darin White. White will handle Trujillo's duties running the fire inspection bureau while a replacement is sought.

A city spokeswoman tells the East Bay Times that Trujillo is leaving to become fire marshal for the fire department in Gilroy, Calif.

The rented warehouse known as the Ghost Ship burned on Dec. 2, 2016, during an electronic music concert.

The warehouse had been illegally converted into living space for artists and had no fire sprinklers.

The warehouse had no fire inspection before the blaze even though a fire official said he filed a report noting dangers two years earlier.

