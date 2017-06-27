Under fire, Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens says she won't seek reelection

Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection as she faces growing questions over her department’s handling of a jail snitch scandal and the embarrassing escape by inmates at the county jail last year.

Hutchens was appointed sheriff in 2008 after the conviction of longtime Sheriff Michael Carona on corruption charges. For years, she was a popular figure in county politics, twice winning reelection and being credited with stabilizing the troubled department.

But in recent years, the Sheriff’s Department has come under criticism for management of the jails, including the use of informants to build cases against suspects.

Last year, U.S. Department of Justice officials launched an investigation into whether the Orange County law enforcement routinely denied accused criminals fair trials by using jailhouse informants to secretly gather evidence.

Investigators will search for patterns of widespread violations of the Constitution’s 6th Amendment — namely whether defendants were denied their right to have their attorney present during any questioning. They also will look at whether prosecutors have adhered to strict rules that require them to disclose evidence that is favorable to defendants.

This week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California called on her to resign, citing her handling of the jailhouse informant scandal and what they said was “inhumane” conditions in the lockups.

“At the end of my current term, I will have spent almost forty years in law enforcement, including the last 10½ years as your Sheriff,” Hutchens, 62, said in a statement. “I have made the decision not to seek re-election and will conclude my time as your Sheriff in January 2019. I look forward to continuing to lead the Orange County Sheriff’s Department over the next 1½ years and working with the men and women of the department to provide for the public safety of our community.”