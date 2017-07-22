Man with knife shot by school police near Westlake elementary school, authorities say

Los Angeles Unified School District police officers shot and wounded a man holding a knife early Saturday morning near Esperanza Elementary School in Westlake, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of South Union Avenue, said Lt. Chris Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department, which is helping investigate the shooting. Ramirez said the man was holding the knife in a “threatening manner.”

L.A. police Officer Mike Lopez said two LAUSD officers were patrolling the area when they encountered the man. He said they first fired a nonlethal bean bag round. The man ran off and the officers chased him a short distance before using the bean bag a second time.

When the man tried to enter an occupied vehicle, the officers opened fire with their guns. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound, Lopez said.

Lopez didn’t know how many shots were fired or the extent of the man’s injuries. Police released no information about the two people in the vehicle the man allegedly tried to enter.

