Victims in Palmdale triple homicide include married couple and a son, officials say

Three people who were found dead inside a Palmdale house on Saturday have been identified, but there was still no information about how or why they were killed in what detectives said was a triple homicide.

The victims were identified as Richard Gardner II, 78; his wife, Pepper Gardner, 56; and the man’s son, 52-year-old Richard Gardner III, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Guillermina Saldaña.

They were was discovered in a house in the 1100 block of West Avenue N-12 in Palmdale around 4 p.m. Saturday, having suffered “some trauma to their bodies,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Saldaña said detectives are not able to disclose details about the exact cause of death. A representative from the coroner’s office declined to comment, saying there is a security hold on the case.

Sheriff’s officials previously released incorrect information about how the victims were related.

Detectives responded to the house after the sister of one of the victims became concerned about her brother and called authorities. The body of one of the men was discovered first, while the bodies of the woman and the other man were both found in a different room, officials said.

Lt. John Corina of the Sheriff’s Department said detectives believe the three people were killed on the same day they were found, or shortly beforehand.

No suspects have been identified, Saldaña said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or leave an anonymous tip by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS.

CAPTION Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. CAPTION Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. CAPTION Debris and mud clogged the road between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Debris and mud clogged the road between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. CAPTION Authorities found several of their 13 children shackled and malnourished inside their home. Authorities found several of their 13 children shackled and malnourished inside their home. CAPTION Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . CAPTION He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau