Pasadena police release sketch of man wanted in three homicides

Pasadena police detectives Monday released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with three homicides.

The release comes three months after the shooting deaths of two men who were at a vigil held for another man who had been killed in December.

Investigators say they have tied the gunman of last year’s murder to the shooting deaths of the two men who were at the vigil.

The first shooting occurred at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1200 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered 25-year-old Brandon Douglas on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Douglas died at a hospital.

Brandon Douglas, 25, of Pasadena was shot and killed in December. The following month two people wer Pasadena Police Department Brandon Douglas, 25, of Pasadena was shot and killed in December. The following month two people were shot and killed at a vigil held Douglas. Investigators with the Pasadena Police Department say they have tied all three murders to one man. Brandon Douglas, 25, of Pasadena was shot and killed in December. The following month two people were shot and killed at a vigil held Douglas. Investigators with the Pasadena Police Department say they have tied all three murders to one man. (Pasadena Police Department)

As detectives continued to investigate Douglas’ slaying, a curb-side vigil was held for him at 100 West Claremont St. During the vigil, someone shot at the group and killed two people. Witnesses from that shooting provided descriptions of the gunman who detectives now believe is also the gunman who killed Douglas.

The man wanted in connection with the three homicides is described as a black man between 33 and 35 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 185 to 200 pounds.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts or identity of the man is asked to contact Pasadena police at (626) 744-4511.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.