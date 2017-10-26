Federal prosecutors accuse Pomona police officers of beating teen and trying to cover up incident

Federal prosecutors have charged three Pomona police officers in the beating of an unarmed teenager, accusing the men of lying to cover up the assault.

Officers Chad Jensen, Prince Hutchinson and Michael Neaderbaomer face charges of depriving the 16-year-old boy of his civil rights, falsifying records, obstruction of justice and lying to investigators, according to court records.

The men were in custody and scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The allegations stem from a night in September 2015, when Christian Aguilar and his family attended the Los Angeles County Fair at the Pomona Fairplex.

After a cousin, who was frustrated that a beer stand at the fair had closed, exchanged some words with police officers, Aguilar’s father stepped in to defuse the situation, said David Gammill, an attorney for the family. Police arrested both men on suspicion of public intoxication, according to Gammill.

As the men were being escorted away by several officers, Aguilar followed about 10 to 15 feet behind and began recording with his phone, according to the video he shot and posted online. When an officer instructed the teen to stop following the group, Aguilar rebuffed the command and kept walking, the video shows.

Moments later, Gammill said, Jensen grabbed Aguilar and shoved him against a wall. A bystander’s video, also posted online, shows an officer identified by Gammill as Jensen whipping Aguilar around and striking him twice in the face with his forearm as the boy kept both of his arms at his side. The blows sent Aguilar backpedaling.

An officer who Gammill identified as Hutchinson quickly grabbed the teen as another officer delivered a hard blow with his baton to the boy’s knees. Hutchinson then tossed Aguilar to the ground.

In an interview, Gammill said Aguilar and his father were ultimately arrested, along with the bystander who shot the video. When police returned the bystander’s camera, he gave the video to Aguilar’s family, Gammill said.

In his report of the incident, Jensen said he struck Aguilar after the teen attempted to punch him. Hutchinson supported the claim, writing in his own report that he had seen Aguilar swing at Jensen, Gammill said.

And, in the lead-up to the teen’s trial, local prosecutors from the L.A. County district attorney’s office provided Gammill with a copy of the bystander’s video that Pomona police had submitted as part of its investigation. The first several seconds of the incident, when Jensen yanked Aguilar off the wall and spun him around, were missing. Without those frames, Gammill said, there was no evidence to refute the officers’ claim that the force was justified.

At Aguilar’s trial, Gammill said he showed the full video and compared it with the police version, which the attorney argued had been edited. During testimony, the attorney said, Jensen ultimately conceded his account of the arrest was inaccurate and that Aguilar had not tried to punch him. The judge dismissed the charges and, shortly after, prosecutors dismissed the case against Aguilar’s father.

Neaderbaomer, Gammill said, was an internal affairs investigator for the Pomona Police ​​​​​​​Department. When Aguilar’s mother attempted to file a complaint about the beating, Gammill said, Neaderbaomer tried to dissuade her by telling her the boy would have to come to the department’s headquarters by himself to make a complaint.

Last year, the city of Pomona paid Aguilar $500,000 to settle a civil lawsuit over the beating, Gammill said.

joel.rubin@latimes.com

For more news on federal courts in Southern California, follow me on Twitter: @joelrubin