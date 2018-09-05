L.A. County sheriff investigating skeletal remains found in Calabasas near Highway 101

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating possible human skeletal remains found Wednesday morning by a Caltrans crew.
Workers found the remains near the 25100 block of Calabasas Road.
Nicole Nishida, the department’s public information officer, said it is unclear whether the remains are human.
Two bodies have been found in the area in recent months. The body of Francisco Reynaldo Crux, 52, was discovered in May on Las Virgenes Road near the Malibu Hindu Temple. In July, the body of 19-year-old Roger Chavez Barahona was recovered on an embankment in the 24000 block of Piuma Road.
Crux was killed by blunt-force trauma; Barahona died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to coroner’s investigators. Officials have said that both deaths were gang-related, and that the remote canyon roads have been used as dumping grounds for bodies for years.