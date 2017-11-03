Man used child as accessory to crime of shoplifting at Rite-Aid, police say

Glendale police are hoping the public can help identify a man they accuse of shoplifting from a local Rite-Aid and using a child as an accessory to the crime.

The man could be seen in security footage entering the store’s 707 N. Pacific Ave. location on Oct. 26 around 6:42 p.m., accompanied by the child. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said the two went to the liquor aisle, where the man grabbed a bottle of alcohol, removed its anti-theft device and hid the bottle in his pants.

The child stood next to him and watched the man throughout this process.

Lightfoot said the two next made their way toward the store’s candy aisle, where the man stuffed candy into the child’s backpack.

The man and child left the store with the stolen merchandise.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, between 5 foot 3 and 5 foot 6 and having a medium build with tattoos on his left arm and hand. The child is said to be around the age of 10 with long dark hair.

In the surveillance footage the man could be seen wearing a black T-shirt, black baseball cap on backward and a gold chain. The child was wearing a blue jersey with matching shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the two can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4818.