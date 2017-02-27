Small plane crashes into home in Riverside, causing fire

A small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside on Monday, causing a fire in the residential neighborhood.

There were no details on injuries, but footage from KABC-TV showed paramedics tending to at least one person on the ground. At least one home was engulfed in flames.

The plane crashed near Central and Streeter avenues, about a mile from Riverside Airport, at about 4:41 p.m., said Lt. Charles Payne of the Riverside Police Department.

About 30 people were evacuated from nearby homes to Nichols Park, Payne said.

Officials told the Riverside Press-Enterprise the plane was going from Riverside to San Jose.

https://twitter.com/kenmsanders/status/836381527478935554

https://twitter.com/abc7marc/status/836383854856298496