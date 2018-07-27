Road-rage shooting erupts on 710 Freeway; 1 dead

One person was killed Thursday in a road-rage incident on the northbound 710 Freeway north of the 91 Freeway in South Gate, authorities said
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have learned that the victim, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was involved in a road-rage incident about 9:30 p.m. and that the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was struck at least once in the upper torso, according to Deputy Trina Schrader.
The driver of the vehicle carrying the victim then exited the freeway at the 5800 block of Florence Avenue and drove to a parking lot to call for help, Schrader said.
The victim was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.
The driver was not hurt, she said.