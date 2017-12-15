Man kidnapped, robbed after arranging an online sale of merchandise, authorities say

A man in his 40s was kidnapped and robbed just outside of Arcadia where he went to conduct a sales transaction he arranged online, authorities said Friday.

Three armed men in a black SUV are being sought for the robbery, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9600 block of Naomi Avenue, said Lt. Marsha Williams of the Los Angeles County sheriff's Temple City Station.

The victim had planned to sell some goods to the suspects and got into their SUV, when he was taken against his will to a location about a mile away, Williams said.

The suspects, armed with a handgun and a stun gun, took the victim's goods, backpack, cash and phone and then pushed him from the vehicle, she said. The victim walked home and called for help, according to Williams. He was not injured.